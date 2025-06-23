Eagle Strategies LLC Buys 1,933 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2,478.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $45.28 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The firm has a market cap of $279.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average is $46.26.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

