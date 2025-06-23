Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Get abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:GLTR opened at $139.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.27. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $100.95 and a 1 year high of $141.96.

About abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.