Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $55.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.94. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.