Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $12,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,056,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,037,000 after buying an additional 69,710 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,088,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,709,000 after buying an additional 168,536 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,069,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,334,000 after buying an additional 303,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,909,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,201,000 after buying an additional 143,730 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK opened at $74.78 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $78.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.19.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

