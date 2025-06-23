Eagle Strategies LLC Invests $1.35 Million in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 37,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 146,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of FXI stock opened at $35.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average is $33.78. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $38.73.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

