Eagle Strategies LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC)

Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GHC. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter worth approximately $812,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Graham by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Graham by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Graham Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of GHC opened at $952.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $942.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $929.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.62. Graham Holdings Company has a 52-week low of $683.00 and a 52-week high of $1,015.00. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $11.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.29 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Graham had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 12.99%.

Graham Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 5.05%.

Graham Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.