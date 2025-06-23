Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Grows Stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,642,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,671,000 after acquiring an additional 411,069 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,985,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,369,000 after purchasing an additional 544,950 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4,423.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,480,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,576 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,194,000 after purchasing an additional 210,389 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,180,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,255 shares during the period.
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.61 on Monday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $50.29 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.54.
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile
The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Tech, Financials, Industrials: 3 Leading Sectors of 2025
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- The Boring Is Beautiful Portfolio: 3 Stocks for a Worried World
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- More Than a Monetary Metal: Silver’s Case for Outperformance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.