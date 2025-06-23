JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

OEF opened at $291.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.23. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $232.57 and a 1-year high of $300.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

