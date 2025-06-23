Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Has $921,000 Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 0.9% of Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 36,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPQ opened at $52.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.31 and a 12-month high of $58.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6207 per share. This represents a $7.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

