Stiles Financial Services Inc Boosts Stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,639 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,682,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,640,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,692 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $552,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,305 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,656 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,203,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,971,000 after purchasing an additional 232,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,461,719 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,473 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.6%

DVN stock opened at $34.25 on Monday. Devon Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $49.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

