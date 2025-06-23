Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $641,000 Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Stiles Financial Services Inc decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in AutoZone by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 27,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,708.93, for a total value of $101,995,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,696,515.78. The trade was a 76.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 4,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,660.00, for a total transaction of $17,568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,940. This trade represents a 96.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,912 shares of company stock valued at $136,901,262 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,644.12 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,801.49 and a twelve month high of $3,916.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,698.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,526.24. The company has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $36.69 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,830.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial set a $3,995.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,192.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price (up previously from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,072.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AutoZone

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.