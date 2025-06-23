Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Purchased by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 165.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,406 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $1,157,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 73,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 18,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 132,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $11.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.87. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $96.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 17.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 284.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GSBD

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.