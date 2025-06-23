Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Park Capital Management LLC WI

Park Capital Management LLC WI reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Park Capital Management LLC WI’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Park Capital Management LLC WI’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 87,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 36,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $23.61 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.96.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

