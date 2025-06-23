Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Buys 471,228 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,300,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,228 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned 0.45% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $44,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 500,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,150,000 after purchasing an additional 99,166 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 139,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 19,978 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 204,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after buying an additional 48,067 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 81,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 165,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 23,948 shares during the period.

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $38.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.95. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.18.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

