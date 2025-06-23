Scharf Investments LLC Sells 1,784 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Scharf Investments LLC lessened its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDM. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,011,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,566,000 after purchasing an additional 58,088 shares during the period. Vision Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 3,526,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,477 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,719,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,882,000 after buying an additional 699,339 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,281,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,877,000 after buying an additional 845,098 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,106,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,278,000 after buying an additional 546,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

In other news, CFO Sherry L. Rexroad bought 16,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,257.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,850 shares in the company, valued at $100,257.50. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $7.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $920.01 million, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.62.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $136.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

