Scharf Investments LLC Sells 1,114 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Scharf Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 49.8% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 695.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

In other CarGurus news, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 1,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $48,755.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,286.70. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $268,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 503,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,772.88. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,335 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,376. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $32.10 on Monday. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $41.33. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 91.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average is $33.10.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $225.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.72 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CARG shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on CarGurus from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.95.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

