1,426 Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Bought by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $435,384.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,276,088.40. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 2,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.34, for a total transaction of $302,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.42. This represents a 13.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,905 shares of company stock worth $11,963,931 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.79.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 2.5%

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $165.96 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.12 and a 200 day moving average of $153.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

