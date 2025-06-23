Narwhal Capital Management Raises Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 64.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,419 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $10,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP opened at $80.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.96. The firm has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $87.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1644 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.91%.

CP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.66.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

