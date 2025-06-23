Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA Sells 777 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6,253.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 83,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 82,102 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 85.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 29,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9%

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $69.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.64 and a twelve month high of $72.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.