Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Sells 2,019 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.0% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,149,000 after buying an additional 2,338,882 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211,920 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,366,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,149,000 after acquiring an additional 275,904 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $720,730,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,936,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,809,000 after acquiring an additional 94,658 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $177.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

