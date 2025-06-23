Narwhal Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Narwhal Capital Management cut its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,759 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $8,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTT. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Down 0.2%

BTT stock opened at $21.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.12. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $21.83.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

