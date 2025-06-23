Esports Stocks To Follow Today – June 22nd

PENN Entertainment, Madison Square Garden, Insight Enterprises, Sphere Entertainment, and Beasley Broadcast Group are the five Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business revolves around competitive video gaming, including game developers, hardware manufacturers, streaming platforms, and event organizers. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the rapidly growing esports market, which is driven by increasing viewership, sponsorship deals, and advertising revenue. Their performance often mirrors trends in gaming popularity, technological innovation, and global audience engagement. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

PENN traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $17.05. 7,877,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,844,725. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Madison Square Garden (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

NYSE:MSGS traded up $12.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.31. The company had a trading volume of 582,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,469. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.56 and a 200 day moving average of $202.87. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 968.20 and a beta of 0.77. Madison Square Garden has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $237.99.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

NASDAQ:NSIT traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.57. The company had a trading volume of 637,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,675. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.09 and a 200 day moving average of $149.21. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $126.10 and a 1 year high of $228.07.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

NYSE:SPHR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.58. The company had a trading volume of 446,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,669. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.65. Sphere Entertainment has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $50.88.

Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

NASDAQ:BBGI remained flat at $4.66 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,349,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,467. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.33. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

