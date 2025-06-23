Finance of America Companies (FOA) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) is one of 19 public companies in the “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Finance of America Companies to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Finance of America Companies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finance of America Companies 18.89% -3.12% -0.04% Finance of America Companies Competitors -4.16% -79.30% -0.70%

Risk & Volatility

Finance of America Companies has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finance of America Companies’ peers have a beta of 1.42, suggesting that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

97.2% of Finance of America Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Finance of America Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.4% of shares of all “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Finance of America Companies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Finance of America Companies $338.17 million $15.49 million 5.69 Finance of America Companies Competitors $18.32 billion $1.82 billion -69.90

Finance of America Companies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Finance of America Companies. Finance of America Companies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Finance of America Companies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finance of America Companies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Finance of America Companies Competitors 152 677 983 15 2.47

Finance of America Companies currently has a consensus price target of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 25.36%. As a group, “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies have a potential upside of 25.56%. Given Finance of America Companies’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Finance of America Companies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Finance of America Companies beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Finance of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc. a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners. The Portfolio Management segment provides product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, servicing oversight, and asset management services for borrowers and investors. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

