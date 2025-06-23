Contrasting Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) & Civeo (NYSE:CVEO)

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.4% of Civeo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Civeo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.9% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Civeo has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civeo -3.30% -7.23% -4.20% Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment -282.07% -70.14% -14.04%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Civeo and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Civeo and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Civeo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00

Civeo presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.53%. Given Civeo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Civeo is more favorable than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Civeo and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civeo $682.12 million 0.44 -$17.07 million ($1.62) -13.83 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment $19.96 million 0.30 -$56.92 million ($8.73) -0.10

Civeo has higher revenue and earnings than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment. Civeo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Civeo beats Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs. It offers food, housekeeping, and maintenance services, as well as laundry, facility management and maintenance, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communication systems, security, and logistics services, and camp management services. In addition, the company provides development activities for workforce accommodation facilities, including site selection, permitting, engineering and design, manufacturing management, and site construction services, as well as lodging and catering services. It serves oil, mining, engineering, and oilfield and mining service companies. Civeo Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. is a resort and entertainment company, which leverages the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, OH.

