XML Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

XML Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1858 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $50,629,589.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,898,829.91. This represents a 18.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GD. UBS Group upped their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

Read Our Latest Report on GD

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.0%

GD stock opened at $278.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.45. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $316.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.61%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.