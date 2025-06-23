XML Financial LLC Has $4.50 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 65,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $153.19 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $129.38 and a one year high of $183.51. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.72.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.