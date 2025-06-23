JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,436 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average is $45.26. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.