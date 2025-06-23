Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 79.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,396,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 18,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,640,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $360.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $333.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.44. The company has a market cap of $169.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $418.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.17.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

