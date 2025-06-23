5T Wealth LLC Sells 193 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

5T Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. 5T Wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,026,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,648,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,790,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,185,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 14,119.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,189,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,893,000 after buying an additional 1,181,240 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $124.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $150.12.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 109.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PSX shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at $465,760.35. This trade represents a 12.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,750. The trade was a 14.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

