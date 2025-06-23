5T Wealth LLC Sells 979 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

5T Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. 5T Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,006,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,606,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 947.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,942,000 after acquiring an additional 97,274 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 974.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IEF opened at $94.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.88. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.08 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

