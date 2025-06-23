Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) is SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 336,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 4.4% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $22,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,163,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,337,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,083,000 after buying an additional 664,014 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,197,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,219,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,203,000 after acquiring an additional 517,942 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,193,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,065,000 after acquiring an additional 501,746 shares during the period.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

AVDE opened at $72.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.84. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $74.53.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.