Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) is SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 336,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 4.4% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $22,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,163,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,337,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,083,000 after buying an additional 664,014 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,197,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,219,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,203,000 after acquiring an additional 517,942 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,193,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,065,000 after acquiring an additional 501,746 shares during the period.
Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance
AVDE opened at $72.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.84. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $74.53.
Avantis International Equity ETF Profile
The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
