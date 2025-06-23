The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Acquired by Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC

Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,382,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,969,000 after buying an additional 937,354 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,559,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,190,000 after acquiring an additional 892,155 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in New York Times by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,908,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,336,000 after purchasing an additional 891,249 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in New York Times by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,288,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in New York Times by 1,605.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 719,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,461,000 after purchasing an additional 677,509 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $54.48 on Monday. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $58.16. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.76.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $635.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.99 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New York Times news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $112,932.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,123.75. The trade was a 4.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Bardeen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $142,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,595.41. The trade was a 13.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,490 shares of company stock valued at $479,728 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on New York Times from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

