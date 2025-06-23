American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Position Raised by Blossom Wealth Management

Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AWK. UBS Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.22.

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $141.14 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.74 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.03. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Water Works news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $404,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,916.16. The trade was a 27.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

