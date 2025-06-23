Guardian Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFF)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the quarter. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF makes up about 1.9% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Guardian Financial Partners LLC owned 0.70% of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BUFF. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF alerts:

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BUFF opened at $45.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.87 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.44. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a 1 year low of $40.55 and a 1 year high of $46.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.87.

About Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.