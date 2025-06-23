iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Acquired by Post Resch Tallon Group Inc.

Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up about 1.8% of Post Resch Tallon Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veridan Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 397.7% in the first quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $234.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.17. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $180.65 and a 12 month high of $245.04.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

