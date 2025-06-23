Blossom Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF)

Blossom Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in First American Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,626,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,724,000 after buying an additional 95,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First American Financial from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

First American Financial Stock Up 1.9%

First American Financial stock opened at $58.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.22. First American Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $52.39 and a 52 week high of $70.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corporation will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 143.05%.

First American Financial Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.