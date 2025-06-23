Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Holdings Lifted by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,166,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,626 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 14.1% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $71,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,262,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,717,000 after purchasing an additional 673,178 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,164,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,299,000 after buying an additional 419,096 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,090,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,558,000 after buying an additional 2,983,375 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,812,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,282,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,678,000 after acquiring an additional 514,078 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of DFAC opened at $34.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.10. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $36.66. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

