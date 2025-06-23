Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Buys 12,940 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 3.3% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $22,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,361,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,436,000 after acquiring an additional 92,463 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 550,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,243,000 after buying an additional 55,712 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,249,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8,900.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 416,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,094,000 after buying an additional 411,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 391,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,377,000 after acquiring an additional 222,755 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $421.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $366.32 and a 12-month high of $451.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $415.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.05.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.