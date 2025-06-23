Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

IBIT stock opened at $58.67 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.38.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

