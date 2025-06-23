Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Shares Sold by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,856,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,939,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,649,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,492,000 after purchasing an additional 105,130 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,440,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,212,000 after purchasing an additional 58,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,411,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,470,000 after acquiring an additional 118,166 shares during the period.

DFIS stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.23. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $29.69.

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

