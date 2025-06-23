Chapin Davis Inc. Buys 26,500 Shares of Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR)

Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 265.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 184.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 169,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 110,162 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter worth $616,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,932 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $44.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.75 and a beta of 1.77. Vicor Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $65.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $93.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.63 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Further Reading

