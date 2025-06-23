Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 5,928 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 604,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,751,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 344,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,701,000 after acquiring an additional 42,416 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 66,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total transaction of $1,222,708.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,288.39. This represents a 25.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total value of $1,245,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,859.74. The trade was a 20.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVB. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $223.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.86.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AVB opened at $206.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.34. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.40 and a 1-year high of $239.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $693.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 87.17%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

