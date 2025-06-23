Chapin Davis Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Chapin Davis Inc. decreased its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 119.4% during the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $60.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.65. Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 21.18%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

Several research firms recently commented on WMB. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

