Guardian Financial Partners LLC Has $10.70 Million Stock Position in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the quarter. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Guardian Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.63% of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF worth $10,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $131,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000.

Get ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SMTH opened at $25.61 on Monday. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $26.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64.

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The ALPS/SMITH Core Plus Bond ETF (SMTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to global debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. The fund aims for an above-average total return. SMTH was launched on Dec 5, 2023 and is issued by SS&C.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.