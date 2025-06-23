David Kennon Inc Purchases 23,205 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

David Kennon Inc increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 223,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,205 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.7% of David Kennon Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. David Kennon Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GCOR. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 269.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 532,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,454,000 after buying an additional 25,476 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GCOR opened at $40.94 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $43.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average of $40.76.

About Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

