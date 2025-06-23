Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Acquired by Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC

Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,151 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,090 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 8,738 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of LEVI opened at $17.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average is $16.96.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.45.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

