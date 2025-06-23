Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) is David Kennon Inc’s 5th Largest Position

David Kennon Inc decreased its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,207 shares during the period. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF comprises 6.3% of David Kennon Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. David Kennon Inc owned approximately 0.23% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $15,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $76.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $58.12 and a 52 week high of $79.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.62.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This is an increase from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

