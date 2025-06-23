Chapin Davis Inc. Sells 1,109 Shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO)

Chapin Davis Inc. cut its stake in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities raised Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $84.00 to $83.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Southern Copper from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Southern Copper Trading Down 1.8%

SCCO stock opened at $93.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.71. Southern Copper Corporation has a one year low of $74.11 and a one year high of $118.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.01.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 39.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.27%.

About Southern Copper

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.