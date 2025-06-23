Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Shares Sold by Guardian Financial Partners LLC

Guardian Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,917 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Guardian Financial Partners LLC owned 0.46% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 611,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after acquiring an additional 35,621 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 143,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 89,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDB opened at $23.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.96 million, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.21.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.