Guardian Financial Partners LLC Has $833,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,268.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $32.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.60. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.43 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

